Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-10:23 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the 700 block of East Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-9:42 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch in the 5000 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township.

-8:24 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 21000 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township on a report of a vehicle hitting a pole.

SATURDAY

-2:17 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle at South Pike Street at the village corporation limits in Anna.

FRIDAY

-8:12 p.m.: crash with injuries. Deputies, Houston Rescue and Lockington Fire were dispatched to the 10000 block of Kaser Road in Washington Township. A vehicle struck a pole.

Village log

SATURDAY

-9:50 p.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to a report of a suspicious person at 107 S. Main St. in Botkins.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-2:23 p.m.: fire. Jackson Center Fire was dispatched for mutual aid at 5975 County Road 23 for a skid loader on fire in Logan County.

-1:41 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 3000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

-11:56 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 600 block of East Park Street in McLean Township.

SATURDAY

-3:15 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and deputies were dispatched to the 10000 block of Millcreek Road in Washington Township.

-7:35 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 18000 block of Deam Road in Green Township.

FRIDAY

-9:55 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 8000 block of state Route 47 in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:43 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem was dispatched to the 16000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

