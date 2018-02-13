Police log

TUESDAY

-9:26 a.m.: theft. Zoe Kacin, 39, 480 Foxcross Drive, reported the past theft of an HP black laptop computer and case, valued at a total of $376, a black Kindle tablet and charger, valued at a total of $81, and a miscellaneous school book and papers, that is owned by Upper Valley Career Center in Piqua.

-12:21 a.m.: theft. Timothy M. Falke, 72, 1457 Garfield Ave., reported the theft of his leather wallet containing $60, his driver’s license, Social Security card, and veterans administration card from his residence.

MONDAY

-10:45 p.m.: warrant. Justin Theodore Ferguson, 33, of Botkins, was arrested on an active warrant.

-7:49 p.m.: warrant. Adam J. Hamilton, 28, 1809 Glenn Place, was arrested for obstructing official business and an active Auglaize County warrant.

-5:55 p.m.: warrant. Dustin Ryan Thomas, 32, of Jackson Center, was arrested on two active warrants.

-9:40 a.m.: domestic violence. Thomas J. McMahon, 35, 120 Piper St., was arrested for domestic violence.

SUNDAY

-7:22 p.m.: warrant. Justin Orsborne, 37, 107 Franklin Ave., was arrested on two outstanding warrants.

-11:19 p.m.: theft. Kaitlyn Scherer, 18, 120 Shelby St., reported the theft of an iHome speaker, valued at $200.

-5:08 a.m.: failure to comply. Police are investigating an incident in which a driver fled from a traffic stop in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-2:15 a.m.: criminal damaging. Police are investigating the report two front windows were broken out of the 2008 4S Kia owned by Gabrielle N. Vanhook, 22, 604 S. Miami Ave., in the 200 block of South Wilkinson Avenue. Damage is set at $200.

SATURDAY

-11:09 p.m.: criminal damaging. Lorraine A Silvers 51, 301 S. Wilkinson Ave., reported the hood and windshield on her 1993 2S Pontiac was damaged while parked at her residence. Damage is set at $200.

-1:25 p.m.: theft. Michael R. Pleasant, 28, 627 Fielding Road, reported the theft of $1,300 in cash.

-9 a.m.: theft. Prather Services, LLC, on Wapakoneta Avenue reported the theft of four new Goodyear tires, valued at $550.40.

FRIDAY

-10:48 p.m.: forgery. Marathon gas station on Fair Road reported someone tried to use counterfeit money at the business. A police investigation continues.

-9:36 p.m.: possession of drug paraphernalia. Cody Roesser, 33, at large, was arrested for possessing drug paraphernalia.

-4:57 p.m.: found property. A virtual wallet PNC Bank Visa debit card belonging to Danielle Holthaus, 25, 625 Fielding Ave., was found and turned into the police department.

-1:06 a.m.: warrant. Jacob Pierce, 21, 882 Fielding Road, was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-3:46 p.m.: telephone harassment. Corbert Fontenot, 45, at large, was arrested for telephone harassment.

Crashes

Kara McConnel, 26, of Gettysburg, was cited with turning at intersection after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 2:56 p.m.

McConnel was turning southbound onto South Ohio Avenue from the east on Poplar Street when she collided with a vehicle that was pulling out of its parallel parking spot, onto the roadway of South Ohio Avenue and then was headed south.

The other vehicle was driven by Rodney New, 33, of Anna.

McConnel and her two passengers Michael Butts, 28, of Gettysburg, and Mackenzie Stark, 24, of Pleasant Hill were transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

• Preston Kinnett, 16, of Sidney, was cited with operation without control after a crash on Sunday at 8:23 a.m.

Kinnett was traveling westbound on West Court Street near Fourth Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle due to the icy roadway, veered to the left of the road and struck the guardrail causing heavy front-end damage.

•No one was cited after a crash on Saturday at 9:07 a.m.

Steven Cotterman, 22, 140 Brooklyn Ave., was pulling into the Marathon gas station parking lot on East North Street from the east when he struck a concrete base utility pole and then sideswiped a gas pump, causing damage to the pump.

• Douglas Huffman, 25, 1661 Wildwood Court, was arrested for driving under the influence and cited with failure to control after a crash on Friday at 10:33 p.m.

Huffman was traveling northbound on Main Avenue when he struck a legally parked vehicle on he left side of the road in front of 511 N. Main Ave.

The other vehicle is owned by Mark Cecil, 511 N. Main Ave.

• Jill Schwartz, 31, of Jackson Center, was cited with failure to yield at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 11:45 a.m.

Schwartz was traveling northbound in the driveway between McDonald’s and PNC Bank on Michigan Street when she pulled from the drive across Michigan Street and into the drive of Cazadores on Michigan Street. However, she failed to see and was struck by the westbound vehicle in the curb lane on Michigan Street that was driven by Thomas Troy, 20, of Mount Vernon.

• Sarah Watkins, 58, 4431 Knoop Johnson Road, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 4:26 p.m.

Watkins was backing out of a parking spot on Poplar Street when she struck the rear driver’s side of a vehicle that was facing the east and waiting on a traffic light on Poplar Street at Main Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Tina Burks, 55, of Minster.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-12:19 to 7:24 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

MONDAY

-5:44 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to the report of an activated smoke detector which was caused by burnt food.

-2:55 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-12:26 a.m. to 10:14 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

SUNDAY

-12:42 p.m.: wires down. Firefighters responded to the report that wires were down.

-8:27 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash with no injuries.

-12:34 a.m. to 10:46 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls. One call was canceled en route.

SATURDAY

-4:45 a.m. to 11:19 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

FRIDAY

-10:32 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-7:30 p.m.: standby. Medics were on standby for a kickboxing event at the Apex Sports Zone on North Vandemark Road.

-4:14 to 4:29 p.m.: odor. Crews conducted two odor investigations.

-4:14 to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

-2:41 p.m.: gas leak. Firefighters responded to the report of a gas leak. No problem was found.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.