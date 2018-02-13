Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-9:57 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

MONDAY

-8:06 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Childrens Home Road in Orange Township on the report a vehicle slid into a ditch.

-4:21 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Peoples Federal Savings and Loan on East Court Street in Clinton Township to assist the Sidney Police Department.

-2:20 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit in the 3000 block of Jonathan Drive in Clinton Township.

-noon: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to Sharp Road at Thompson Schiff Road in Franklin on the report a semitrailer was stuck in a ditch.

-11:40 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 15564 County Road 25A in Dinsmore Township on the report of a possible scam.

-7:10 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the 9000 block of state Route 29 in Franklin Township on the report of a property damage crash.

Village log

MONDAY

-5:51 p.m.: drugs. Anna Police investigated the report of found marijuana in the 100 block of West Walnut Street in Anna.

-8:22 a.m.: property damage crash. Botkins and Jackson Center Police responded to Plastipak Packaging on state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:18 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 19900 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-8:09 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 1700 block of Fortman Road in McLean Township.

-3:18 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

MONDAY

-4:09 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 11000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-3:11 p.m.: crash with injuries. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to West Court Street at South Ohio Street in Clinton Township on the report the Sidney Police Department requested assistance with a crash with injuries.

-1:46 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire Department responded to mile-marker 101 on Interstate 75 north on the report of a multi-vehicle crash.

-8:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-4:39 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 10500 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township.

-3:41 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 2400 block of Loramie Washington Road in Loramie Township.

SUNDAY

-11:14 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue and Deputies responded to the 6700 block of Smith Road in Loramie Township.

-9:32 p.m.: investigate complaint. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire Department, Minster Fire Department and Deputies were dispatched to Lake Loramie State Park Campground on state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report two individuals may have fell through the ice and into the lake.

According to a report from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, when first responders arrived on the scene, the Auglaize County resident had already made it out of the water and was at home. Then when the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office checked on the man’s welfare, deputies were advised that he was fine.

-9 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies responded to the 300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township.

-7 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police responded to the 600 block of East College Street in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

