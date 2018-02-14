Police log

TUESDAY

-6:50 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Derrick E. Moorehead, 45, 2627 Terry Hawk Drive, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-6:39 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Letitia Garrett, 34, 807 Arrowhead Drive, Apt. G, was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-5:28 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Tommy Henderson, 61, 609 S. Ohio Ave., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

SUNDAY

-10:35 p.m.: theft. Stephen L. McWilliams Jr., 49, 205 Pike St., reported the theft of miscellaneous tools.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:48 a.m. to 12:18 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-11:55 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to a fire call in which a refrigerator caught on fire.

-5:54 to 10:33 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-1:01 p.m.: arching. Crews responded to the report of electrical arching from a dryer.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

