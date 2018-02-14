Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-2:51 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at 3205 Red Feather Road in Washington Township.

-9:18 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 11600 block of Shroyer Road in Salem Township on the report of a suspicious car.

-7:12 a.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to the report of a past burglary at 12222 Sidney Freyburg Road in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-10:51 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to the 9300 block of Pasco Montra Road in Salem Township on the report of a suspicious SUV.

-5:06 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint of a possible scam at 16030 Pasco Montra Road in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:13 p.m: crash with injuries. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire Department and Police and Deputies responded to the 9000 block of state Route 66 in McLean Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-11:13 a.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department and Deputies responded to Broad Street at East Wall Street on the report heavy smoke was in the area.

-9:03 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Fort Loramie Fire Department responded to the 8300 block of Hoying Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-2:04 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire Department responded to the 100 block of Meadow Drive in Dinsmore Township.

TUESDAY

-11:13 a.m.: fire. Minster Fire Department and Deputies responded to 12114 Maple Drive in McLean Township on the report of an activated smoke detector.

-6:07 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to North Main Street and West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

