Police log

Crashes

Bryan Penkal, 33, of Troy, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:34 p.m.

Penkal was traveling southbound on Fourth Avenue at Fair Road when he struck the rear of the vehicle stopped in front of him at the light that was driven by Richard Obara, 68, of Huber Heights.

• Kane Fisher, 18, 629 Fielding St., was cited with failure to control after a crash on Monday at 5:47 p.m.

Fisher was traveling southbound on Tawawa Drive when he lost control of his vehicle on a patch of ice, veered to the left, struck a parking block, continued to the east off the roadway and then struck a handicap sign and a wooden shelter.

Fire rescue

THURSDAY

-12:23 to 2:02 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls. One was a false call.

WEDNESDAY

-10:37 p.m.: mutual aid. Firefighters responded for the mutual aid of Port Jefferson Fire Department at 11260 Ailes Road, Maplewood, on the report of a structure fire.

-4:52 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire call due to a damaged sprinkler line.

-4:07 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation.

-4 to 10:09 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.