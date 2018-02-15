Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-2:27 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to 7340 Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report a U.S. Post Office truck was sitting unattended in a neighbor’s driveway.

-9:20 a.m.: threats and harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 17300 block of Lock Two Road in Jackson Township on the report of threats or harassment.

WEDNESDAY

-6:47 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 10948 Commanche Drive in Washington Township on the report of a crash into a mailbox.

-3:35 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Fair Road at Fourth Avenue in Clinton Township to assist the Sidney Police Department with a crash.

-3:15 p.m.: drugs. Deputies took a report about drugs at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-7:12 a.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Fire and Deputies were dispatched to mile-marker 99 on I-75 north in Franklin Township on the report a crash.

-5:39 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 15900 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:10 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson, Van Buren Township, Maplewood and Sidney Fire Departments, Perry Port Salem Rescue and Deputies were dispatched to 11000 Alies Road in Salem Township on the report of a fire and that the sound of two loud booms was heard.

-8:06 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 1700 block of Fortman Road in McLean Township.

-3:40 p.m.: crash with injuries. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire and Deputies were dispatched to state Route 119 at state Route 29 in Van Buren Township on the report a two-vehicle crash.

-3 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 100 block of East Main Street in Salem Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.