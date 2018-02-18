Posted on by

County record


Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-9:14 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism in the 7000 block of Stoker Road in Washington Township.

SATURDAY

-1 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Elm Street in Cynthian Township.

Village log

SATURDAY

-11:30 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint in the 100 block of South Main Street in the village.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-9:37 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the 5000 block of Cardo Road in Cynthian township.

-1:11 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Fire were dispatched to the 14000 block of Sidney Freyburg Road in Dinsmore Township.

SATURDAY

-3:22 p.m.: fire. Anna Fire, Lockington Fire, Port Jefferson Fire, Sidney Medics, Sidney Fire and deputies were dispatched to 1100 Doorley Road in Orange Township for a chimney fire.

-6:07 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

FRIDAY

-8:11 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 200 block of Robb Street in Jackson Township.

-3:51 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fort Loramie Police were dispatched to the 11000 block of state Route 66 in McLean Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

