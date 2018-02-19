Sidney man charged in pandering case

SIDNEY – A 49-year-old man Sidney man with Indiana tieshas been indicted by the Shelby County grand jury for sex offenses against juveniles. He has previous sex offense convictions against juveniles in Indiana.

Randy Lee Bradburn, 49, 219 ½ S. Miami Ave., is charged with 10 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, all fourth-degree felonies. He remains housed at the Shelby County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond after being arrested by Sidney Police on Tuesday.

According to Sidney Police, Bradburn is accused of having pornographic images on his cell phone involving a prepubescent girl having sexual relations with an adult male. The offenses allegedly occurred in Sidney between Dec. 31, 2017, and Feb. 9, 2018, according to authorities.

According to online records, Bradburn has two previous sex crime convictions, one of which resulted in him being registered as a sex offender in Indiana.

On May 23, 2000, Bradburn, a resident of Portland, Indiana, at the time, was charged with three counts of child molesting in Wells County Superior Court. Eventually convicted of gross sexual imposition, Bradburn was ordered to register as sex offender for two years.

On June 13, 2017, Bradburn, living at 212 Washington St. in Sidney at the time, was found guilty of one count of criminal child enticement, a first-degree misdemeanor, in Sidney Municipal Court. A second charge was dropped through plea negotiations.

The report indicated that on April 27, 2017, Bradburn had lured two girls, ages 4 and 8, into his apartment without permission of the parents. He was arrested on May 2 that year by Sidney Police and charged with two counts of criminal child enticement. At the time, authorities considered the crimes as felonies due to Bradburn having a similar conviction in Indiana.

On May 10, prosecutors reported they would be unable to charge Bradburn with felonies based on an out-of-state conviction and refiled the case as first-degree misdemeanors.

At his sentencing, Bradburn pleaded no contest to the amended charge, and was sentenced to 150 days in jail, and, fined $250 and assessed court costs. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims or their families, and, have no unsupervised contact with other juveniles under the age of 14 years.

Bradburn was placed on two years of probation, which he was still serving at the time of his arrest last week.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

