Kidnapping case, fleeing officers top grand jury indictments handed down

SIDNEY – A 24-year-old area man has been charged in a car theft and kidnapping incident that occurred in the parking lot of a downtown business in January. The indictment was handed down Thursday by the Shelby County grand jury.

Also, a Chicago man who led authorities on a high-speed car chase was charged and remains incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail on multiple charges. Those indicted will be arraigned on Thursday at 10 a.m. in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Derrick Jovahn Collins, 24, at large, has been charged with kidnapping, a second-degree felony, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony, according to online court records. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

At 8:11 a.m. Jan. 12, Collins allegedly entered a 2000 Cadillac while it was parked next to the Dollar General store at 166 W. Court St. The vehicle owner, Douglas W. Leslie, 61, 709 Lynn St., had left his seven-year-old son in the car when it was stolen.

At 9:50 a.m., the car was recovered in the 100 block of Pike Street. The vehicle was towed from the scene. The portion of the police report made public did not provide details regarding an arrest, passenger safety or condition of the vehicle.

In another indictment, Willie Thomas Price Jr., 33, Chicago, Illinois, has been charged with two counts of possession of drugs, third and fourth-degree felonies; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; failure to comply with the signal or order of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a first-degree misdemeanor.

On Feb. 10, Price was arrested at 4:50 p.m. near Piqua by the Ohio State Patrol (OSP) following a high-speed pursuit along Interstate 75 that began in Auglaize County.

According to OSP Lt. Scott Carrico of the Wapakoneta Post, the pursuit began after Price failed to stop when troopers attempted to pull over his vehicle with no license plates in Auglaize County. The chase in excess of 100 miles per hour ended at the Miami-Shelby County line at mile-marker 88 when the fleeing vehicle drove over road-spikes.

Price allegedly was found with a bulk amount of marijuana and firearms stolen out of Gary, Indiana. Two previous gun-related convictions for Price in Chicago were noted in the indictment. No one was injured during the incident. He is currently being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

Other indictments include:

• Rontonio Bonito Campbell, no age listed, Trotwood, Ohio, was charged with failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and, concealment of the identification of a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.

On Dec. 18, Campbell allegedly drove more than 100 miles per hour through Sidney driving a stolen Jeep from a Jake Sweeney dealership. Campbell is also accused to placing a false sticker over the Vehicle Identification Number of the Jeep.

• Charity N. Wedding, 33, 429 N. Wagner St., aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. The charges stem from her March 13 arrest in possession of Fentanyl.

• Christopher P. Depinet, 38, 514 Second Ave., aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. The indictment relates to his March 13 arrest with Fentanyl.

• Richard R. Carnevale, 57, Tullahoma, Tennessee, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was arrested on Jan. 23 allegedly in possession of cocaine and packaging supplies.

• Mike Antonio Sanchez, 21, Barberton, Ohio, aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony, and, possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of having 195 tablets of Oxymorphone Hydrochloride during a recent arrest.

• Catie Jo Donson, 21, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. She was supposedly found with Methamphetamine during a Jan. 30 arrest.

• Scott E. Hudgins, 54, 721 Linden Ave., two counts of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of selling cocaine on two different incidents, one being in the vicinity of a juvenile.

• Dillon D. Hounshell, 24, 9855 State Route 29, aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony; two counts of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies; possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor; and, possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment includes specifications for $1,232 in cash be forfeited that was allegedly generated from drug sales.

He is accused of having marijuana and Hashish during two arrests in March 2017.

• Krista A. Elliott, 25, 616 Maxwell Place, possession of drugs, possession of criminal tools, and theft, all fifth-degree felonies. She is accused of having Fentanyl and of stealing a safe in two separate arrests.

• Eric D. Burton, 45, Celina, possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of having cocaine when arrested on Aug. 4.

• Logan Phelps-Braunm, 37, 812 Broadway Ave, theft and misused of a credit card, both fourth-degree felonies. He is accused of taking a credit card from an elderly person and charging in excess of $1,000 to the card.

• Jonathan D. Turner, 19, 661 S. Miami Ave., trafficking in drugs, and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. The indictment includes specifications that $415 in cash be forfeited from the alleged sale of drugs. He was arrested on July 15 allegedly with marijuana.

• Phillip Paul Hodge, 40, at large, grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He is accused of stealing a 2009 Ford vehicle on Jan. 14.

• Jacob C. Kinney, 23, 1577 E. Court St., vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He is accused of damaging a window at the county jail.

• Aubrey E. Schulze, 19, 317 E. Robinwood St., aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She is accused of having drugs during an April 20 arrest.

• Jason D. Amspaugh, 31, Union City, Ohio, theft and three counts of breaking and entering, all fifth-degree felonies. He is accused of breaking into the Arrowhead Golf Course three times between Sept. 18 and Dec. 24. Authorities believe he took a golf cart and have listed a dirt bike being forfeited if he is convicted.

Price http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_PriceWilliieThomasJr._18-copy.jpg Price Hudgins http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_HudginsScottEugene_18-copy.jpg Hudgins Sanchez http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_SanchezMikeAntonio_18-copy.jpg Sanchez Kinney http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/02/web1_KinneyJacobCharles_18-copy.jpg Kinney

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.