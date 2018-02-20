Police log

MONDAY

-5:49 p.m.: warrant. Aubrey E. Schulze, 19, 317 E. Robinwood St., was arrested on a warrant.

-5:25 p.m.: theft. Stacy E. LeMaster, 60, 528 ½ N. Miami St., reported someone she knows stole her Cricket cellphone, valued at $50.

-9:07 a.m.: theft. William Thomas Strizzi, 30, reported the theft of his black and white LG Tribute cellphone, $150.

-8:30 a.m.: vandalism. Agape Distribution on Brooklyn Avenue reported the past damage of a window in the outside office window pane, loss valued at $300, and that two windows in the outside sliding door pane were shattered, loss valued at $800.

-8:23: a.m.: theft. Lindsay R. Headings, 29, 1609 Timberidge Drive, reported the theft of a black backpack containing miscellaneous school items and a black Dell Laptop computer, valued at $1,200, owned by Emerson Climate Technologies on Campbell Road, from her 2009 Honda 4S that was parked at her residence.

-12:42 a.m.: domestic violence. A 16-year-old male was arrested for domestic violence.

SUNDAY

-9:29 p.m.: criminal damaging. Richard Seppelt, 56, of Mason, reported the paint on parts on his 2007 Toyota Camry was damaged while parked in the 5oo block of South Main Avenue.

-6:46 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 13-year-old male was charged with being unruly.

-12:55 a.m.: open container. Dennis Hittepole, 32, 318 Lane St., was cited with open container.

SATURDAY

-11:40 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 13-year-old juvenile was charged with being unruly.

-7:14 p.m.: warrant. Tariq F. Vinning, 21, 131 Oldham Ave., was arrested on an active warrant out of Bellefontaine.

-2:38 p.m.: found property. A black wallet containing an ID and miscellaneous cards belonging to Lucas M. Fitzgerald, 27, at large, was found in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue and was turned into the police department.

-12:37 p.m.: warrant. Jeremy Myers, 40, 409 Jefferson St., was arrested on an outstanding Logan County warrant.

-2:24 a.m.: driving under the influence. Justin Lee Poore, 27, 8880 Johnston Slagle Road, was arrested for OVI, and Jacob Charles Kinney, 23, 1577 E. Court St., was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-8:13 p.m.: improperly handling firearms in motor vehicle. John S. Cottom, 37, 220 E. Clay St., was arrested for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

-7:01 p.m.: domestic violence. A 16-year-old male was charged with domestic violence.

-8:11 a.m.: found property. Miscellaneous keys on a lock belonging to Sarah Finfrock, 34, at large, was found and turned into the police department.

Crashes

Trevis Foy II, 23, 375 W. Parkwood St., was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 5:40 p.m.

Foy was traveling eastbound on Parkwood Street approaching Wapakoneta Avenue when he failed to stop in time and rear-ended the vehicle in front of him that was stopping at the stop sign on Wapakoneta Avenue.

The other vehicle was driven by Nathaniel Willis, 35, 335 W. Parkwood St.

• No one was cited after a crash on Friday at 11:25 a.m.

Joan Brunswick, 73, of Anna, pulled into the CVS Pharmacy drive-thru on Fourth Avenue and stopped behind a vehicle facing the south already stopped in the drive-thru. Brunswick told police when she reached over for her purse she thought her foot slipped off of the brake and onto the gas peddle, causing her vehicle to move forward and bump the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was driven by Debra King, 56, 1232 Hazelnut Lane.

• Andrea Rinaldi, 29, 843 S. Miami Ave., was cited for running a red light after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday at 2:13 p.m.

Rinaldi was traveling westbound in the left lane on West Court Street when she told police she did not realize the light at South Walnut Avenue had turned red and went through the red light, then was struck in right front side by a southbound vehicle that had proceeded through the intersection after the light had just turned green on South Walnut Avenue.

According to the police report, once the vehicles collided, Rinaldi’s vehicle spun around and went between a telephone pole and guide wires, then struck the building of law firm, Roberts & Kelly, LLP, on West Court Street, causing damage.

The other vehicle was driven by Don Alexander, 61, 17222 State Route 47 East.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-8:35 a.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation at 632 Folkerth Ave., Lot 14.

-1:13 to 8:15 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

MONDAY

-1:53 a.m. to 11:11 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 11 calls.

SUNDAY

-4:55 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-5:48 a.m. to 10:50 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

SATURDAY

-3:20 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to 1100 Doorley Road on the report of a chimney fire.

-12:54 a.m. to 9:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 12 calls.

FRIDAY

-8:45 a.m. to 10:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to nine calls.

-8:44 a.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to an activated smoke detector caused by a malfunction.

-8:40 a.m.: electrical. Firefighters responded on the report of an electrical wiring hazard.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

