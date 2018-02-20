Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-2:12 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 1000 block of River Road in Orange Township on the report of a tree down.

-1:15 p.m.: suspicious car. Deputies responded to 3083 Jonathan Drive in Clinton Township on the report of a suspicious pickup with out of state license plates.

-1:05 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to Dawson Road at Stoker Road on the report of a tree down.

-12:57 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 5000 block of Houston Road in Loramie Township on the report a tree was down and blocking the roadway.

-12:32 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 21000 block of Herring Road in Salem Township on the report a tree was partially down and blocking the roadway.

-12:32 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to the 7000 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report a tree was partially down and blocking the roadway.

-7 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to Saint Lawrence Catholic Church on Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township on the report a suspicious SUV was in the parking lot.

-12:22 a.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 4195 Frazier Guy Road in Green Township on the report of the misuse of a credit card.

MONDAY

-3:10 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Lochard Road in Salem Township on the report a black Chevrolet Lumina had been weaving in and out of traffic.

-6:38 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated the complaint of a loud noise outside of 17601 State Route 47 in Salem Township.

SUNDAY

-10:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated the complaint of a loud noise outside of 17601 State Route 47 in Salem Township.

-8:30 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to 5880 State Route 29 in Perry Township on the report of threats.

SATURDAY

-6 p.m.: domestic violence. Michael Bradley Reiser, 39, 19122 May Road, Botkins, was arrested and charged with domestic violence and assault.

Feb. 13

-7:59 a.m.: possession of drugs. A juvenile was arrested for possessing drugs — marijuana, and juvenile delinquency, after deputies responded to a report of the smell of marijuana at the Sidney Middle School.

Village log

MONDAY

-8:11 p.m.: suspicious car. Anna Police and Deputies responded to Anna Schools on McRill Way in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious car.

-7:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police investigated a complaint that kids were drag-racing up and down the road in the 100 block of North Mill Street in Dinsmore Township.

-10:58 a.m.: suspicious person. Botkins Police responded to North Main Street at West State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious person.

SUNDAY

-9:24 p.m.: suspicious car. Botkins Police responded to 203 W. State St. in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious car.

Crashes

No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 3:40 p.m.

Brandon Sutton, 40, of St. Marys, was traveling northbound on state Route 29 and approaching the intersection of state Route 119 when he was attempting to drive around the right side of and struck a vehicle turning right onto state Route 119 that was driven by Tina M. Burks, 55, 12131 State Route 363, Minster.

Burks was transported by a private vehicle to Wilson Health.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 14, at 6:47 p.m.

Gregory Bettelon, 68, of Piqua, stuck the mailbox of 10948 Commanche Drive when he was backing up.

Bettelon told police he did not see the mailbox due to the heavy fog.

There was no damage to the mailbox.

Bettelon’s 2014 Ford Edge sustained a broken tail light cover and a dent from the collision.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:17 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of Hickory Drive in McLean Township.

-11:19 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 300 block of East South Street in Dinsmore Township.

-8:02 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-7:13 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2200 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-1:41 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 18900 block of Deam Road in Green Township.

MONDAY

-9:45 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-7:09 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12200 block of Short Drive in McLean Township.

-6:46 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Rescue and Fire and Van Buren Township, New Bremen, Osgood and Minster Fire Departments responded to 12060 State Route 362, Unit 49, in McLean Township on the report of a structure fire.

-6:39 p.m.: fire. Perry Port Salem Rescue and Maplewood, Port Jefferson and Quincy Fire Departments and Deputies responded to 6557 Palestine St. in Perry Township on the report of smoke in the residence.

-11:36 a.m.: medical. Russia Fire Department and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 100 block of North Liberty Street in Loramie Township.

-10:39 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-8:39 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the unit block of North Main Street in McLean Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

