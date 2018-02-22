Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:21 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Sidney Alternative School on West Russell Road in Clinton Township.

-7:46 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies investigated a report of a vehicle in a ditch in the 21000 block of Wildermuth Road in Jackson Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:18 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated the report of a suspicious, confused male who came to 1161 Stephens Road in Clinton Township.

-6:38 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 13880 Sharp Road in Franklin Township on the report of a theft.

-3:15 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies investigated the report of a person at Russia School’s playground on School Street in Loramie Township.

Village log

THURSDAY

-11:55 a.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins and Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at Airstream on West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-12:14 p.m.: suspicious car. Fort Loramie Police investigated the report of a suspicious car at Wagner’s IGA on South Main Street in McLean Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:22 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13500 block of Fey Road in Dinsmore Township.

-10:54 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17500 block of Montra Road in Jackson Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:54 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10000 block of Patterson Halpin Road in Turtle Creek Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

