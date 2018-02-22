SIDNEY — The following people have recently appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

• Kevin C. Keller, 52, 1307 Madison Ave., charged with right of way violation, $136 fine.

• Anastasiya Kachva, 25, Petersburg, Michigan, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Rikki E. Nooks, 20, Dayton, charged with driving under suspension, $361 fine.

• Robin L. Fisher, 47, 213 Lunar St., charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Duane E. Funk, 24, 2533 W. Russell Road, charged with assured clear distance violation, $130 fine.

• Dennis M. Gossard, 57, Wapakoneta, charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Jason S. Harris, 48, 5261 Frazier-Guy Road, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Ronald W. Young, 60, 13181 Luthman Road, Minster, charged with reasonable control violation, $136 fine.

• Theodore R. Whittaker, 28, Troy, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Tanya J. Blair, 53, 17579 Kirkwood Road, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Jacob D. Will, 20, Wapakoneta, charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• Chase A. Kizer, 35, 613 S. Ohio Ave., charged with speeding, $171 fine.

• Sandra R. McRoberts, 56, 1105 N. Main Ave., charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• David Lhamon, 52, 1302 Neil Ave., St. Marys, charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• Anita L. Cromes, 73, 1149 Fairmont Drive, charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• James F. Hill, 69, Ann Arbor, Michigan, charged with speeding, $125 fine.

• Troy S. Kiefer, 21, Piqua, charged with reckless operation, $130 fine.

• Aaron R. Hull, Sr., 30, 116 N. Highland Ave., charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Celeste L. Caldwell, 18, Troy, charged with reasonable control violation, $136 fine.

• Mark D. Adams, 55, 1401 Fair Road, charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Shina T. Manger, 32, 104 Karen Court, Botkins, charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Weston A. Steenrod, 38, 826 Broadway Ave., charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Ralph W. McLain, 92, 10064 state Route 47, charged with obedience to traffic control devices violation, $136 fine.

• Mark A. Schimmoller, 56, Delphos, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Austin C. Thompson, 19, Quincy, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Michael B. Ivanenko, 26, charged with speeding, $175 fine.

• James A. Knott, 54, 733 Linden Ave., charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Lucas Waltz, 42, Coldwater, charged with speeding, $141 fine.

• Elizabeth A. Moyler, 53, 271 Grandview Drive, Fort Loramie, charged with assured clear distance violation, $136 fine.

• Robert D. Wright-Odell, 26, Covington, charged with obeying traffic control devices violation, $130 fine.

• Jacob T. Larger, 32, New Bremen, charged with speeding, $135 fine.

• Clinton R. Leydig, 30, 11175 Ailes Road, charged with speeding, $131 fine.

• Jonathon W. Salisbury, 27, Lima, charged with speeding, $181 fine.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

