Police log

FRIDAY

-4:53 a.m.: theft. Derrick James Tennery, 33, of St. Marys, was arrested for theft and disorderly conduct after Speedway on Michigan Street reported a theft and disorderly conduct at the business.

-2:43 a.m.: driving under the influence. Police are investigating a possible OVI in the area of Lester Avenue and Howard Street.

-12:39 a.m.: OVI. Beth M. Lee, 46, 727 W. North St., was arrested for OVI.

-12:17 a.m.: OVI. Taylor Renee Good, 22, of Houston, was arrested for OVI.

THURSDAY

-5:15 p.m.: burglary. David J. Free, 46, 2498 Alpine Court, reported a door frame at his residence was damaged. Damage is set at $40.

-7:04 p.m.: criminal trespass. Christian Waldoop, 23, at large, was arrested for criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

-4:55 p.m.: purpose to commit theft. Daniel J. Heitman, 58, 15101 Harmon Road, reported a window at 636 Linden Ave. was damaged. Damage was set at $50.

Crashes

Deanna Browning, 42, 525 ½ S. Miami Ave., was cited with failure to control after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 4:40 p.m.

Browning was stopped on Dingman Street near the intersection with Hill Avenue when a Sidney police cruiser pulled up and stopped behind Browning’s vehicle, at which time Browning let off of the brake and her vehicle rolled back and struck the cruiser.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:49 to 8:53 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

THURSDAY

-11:14 a.m. to 7:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to nine calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

