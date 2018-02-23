Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-2:40 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Sidney Alternative School on West Russell Road in Clinton Township.

-1:51 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint of a possible scam at 5501 Wells Road in McLean Township.

-5:40 a.m.: tree down. Deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Stoker Road on the report a tree was down.

-4:55 a.m.: assist other unit. Deputies responded to assist another unit in the 3000 block of Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

-12:14 a.m.: burglary in progress. Deputies responded to SAS Custom Holsters on Riverside Drive in Clinton Township on the report of a burglary in progress.

THURSDAY

-3:01 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to Buschur’s Market on East Main Street in Loramie Township on the report a suspicious male was sleeping on the picnic table out front.

Village log

FRIDAY

-2:12 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at the Jackson Center Village Office on East Pike Street in Jackson Township.

THURSDAY

-7:15 p.m.: suspicious car. Anna Police was dispatched to Track Side Treats on West Main Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a suspicious car.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:32 a.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire responded to Loy Road at state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-9:04 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 2500 block of Leatherwood Creek Road in Green Township.

-6:34 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 13200 block of Ailes Road in Franklin Township.

THURSDAY

-6:50 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 600 block of East Main Street in Anna.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

