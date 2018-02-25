Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-11:11 a.m.: high water. Deputies were informed of high water in the unit block of Miami River Road in Orange Township.

-8:09 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 2000 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-12:05 a.m. to 12:06 a.m.: high water. Deputies were informed of high water on North Kuther at Russell roads, the unit block of Miami River Road and the unit block of Miami Conservancy Road.

Village log

SATURDAY

-3:30 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Police investigated a property damage crash at South Pike and Young streets in Anna.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-6:06 a.m.: lines down. Maplewood Fire was dispatched to the 10000 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township on a report of lines down across the road.

-3:09 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem was dispatched to the 20000 block of state Route 706 in Perry Township.

SATURDAY

-9:48 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

-1:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 15000 block of state Route 119 in Franklin Township.

-12:22 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue was dispatched to the 6000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

FRIDAY

-9:59 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

