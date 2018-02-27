Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-4:14 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched Wilson Health on Michigan Street on the report a male was yelling in the parking lot.

MONDAY

-10:01 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to Ginn Grain Company on West North Street in Clinton Township to assist police with a fight.

-9:59 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to the 1000 block of Riverside Drive to assist Sidney Police.

SUNDAY

-4:14 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 309 Diamond Drive on the report of a past property damage crash.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-2:39 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 11200 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-11:17 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10800 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-12:56 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 300 block of East Canal Street in Salem Township.

MONDAY

-9:36 p.m.: fire. Anna and Lockington Fire responded to man Sidney Fire Department.

-2:42 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 5300 block of Stoker Road in Cynthian Township.

-2:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 13600 block of McCartyville Road in Van Buren Township.

-2:08 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Van Buren Township Fire Department responded to the 17000 block of Kettlersville Road in Van Buren Township.

SUNDAY

-8:16 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Deputies responded to the 6500 block of state Route 66 in Cynthian Township.

-7:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to standby at the Perry Port Salem Rescue on West Wall Street in Salem Township.

-6:34 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to man the Sidney Fire Department on West Poplar Street, Sidney.

-6:19 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 600 block of Foraker Avenue in Clinton Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

