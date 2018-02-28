Police log

WEDNESDAY

-4:13 a.m.: identity theft. Police are investigating the report made by Eric Harlamert, 60, 358 Windsor Park Drive, that someone stole his credit card number and made purchased in the amount of $191.85 in the Columbus area.

TUESDAY

-5:28 p.m.: assault. Tina R. McElroy, 34, 415 N. Walnut Ave., was arrested for assault.

-5:51 p.m.: theft. Troy R. Smedley, 44, 813 N. Main Ave., reported the past theft an HP laptop computer, valued at $686.96, a Terabit hard drive, valued at $80, and his passport, valued at $250.

-12:33 p.m.: warrant. Monica Leigh Sloan, 43, 1069 Cinnamon Ridge Lane, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-12:02 p.m.: forgery. McDonald’s on Michigan Street reported someone tried to pass a fake $100 bill at the business.

MONDAY

-7:52 p.m.: unruly juvenile. A 15-year-old female was charged with being unruly.

-1:30 p.m.: assault. Ryan Wilder, 21, 231 ½ W. Poplar St., was arrested for assault.

Crashes

No one was cited following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:38 p.m.

Jacob Trent, 16, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound through Murphy USA gas station’s parking lot on Michigan Street when he pulled into the pathway of and was struck by the northbound vehicle, in the parking lot, that was driven by Travis Lewis, 25, 2360 Wapakoneta Ave. The collision caused Trent’s vehicle to strike a tree on the private property.

• Zachery Felver, 24, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 9:10 a.m.

Felver was traveling westbound in the 2700 block of Michigan Street when he failed to see and struck the rear of a stopped city of Sidney vehicle in front of him that was unoccupied and facing the west with emergency lights on in the right lane.

Felver told police he didn’t see the stopped vehicle in front of him because he was adjusting his radio.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:58 p.m.

Michelle Robbins, 45, 234 W. Court St., was exiting the Kroger parking lot headed west on Michigan Street when she and a westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was changing lanes from the left lane to the right lane collided near the Kroger Fuel Station on Michigan Street.

The other vehicle was driven by Sharon Ross, 57, 10650 Schenk Road.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-1:51 to 10:22 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

TUESDAY

-9:38 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

-2:35 to 3:28 p.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm two false fire alarms.

-8:59 a.m. to 11:27 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 12 calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.