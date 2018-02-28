Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:22 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 2583 Cardo Road in Cynthian Township on the report individuals on four-wheelers left ruts on the farm grounds.

-10:02 a.m.: burglary. Deputies were dispatched to 5923 Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report someone broke into the residence the prior evening.

-9:06 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to the Sidney High School on Campbell Road in Clinton Township on the report of a trespassing.

-12:02 a.m.: loud music. Deputies were dispatched to 433 Tow Path Trail in Washington Township on the report a neighbor had music turned-up too loud.

TUESDAY

-4:36 p.m.: trespassing. Fort Loramie Police and Deputies responded to the 12000 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township on the report a person was walking up to houses and trying to get inside.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-11:35 a.m. medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 6500 block of Palestine Street in Perry Township.

-10:24 a.m. medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 17800 block of Gearhart Road in Perry Township.

TUESDAY

-7:05 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-6:42 p.m. medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to East Hoewisher Road at Wapakoneta Avenue in Clinton Township for the mutual aid of Sidney Fire.

-5:58 p.m.: crash. Houston Rescue, Lockington Fire and Deputies responded to the 1000 block of Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township on the report of a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.

-3:29 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 6400 block of Fort Recovery Road in Cynthian Township.

-3:10 p.m.: medical. Russia Fire and Versailles Life Squad responded to the 200 block of Elizabeth Street in Loramie Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

