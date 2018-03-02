Amburgey handed prison term in vehicular death case

SIDNEY — The Sidney man who pleaded guilty to his involvement in a 2017 vehicular death was sentenced to 2 ½ years in prison Thursday in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Chadwick R. Amburgey, 37, 13906 state Route 29, was ordered to spend 30 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, by Judge James Stevenson.

Stevenson also suspended Amburgey’s driver’s license for five years upon his release, fined him $300, and assessed him court costs.

On Jan. 8, through a plea agreement with prosecutors, Amburgey pleaded guilty to the charge relating to the death of Michael Vest, 35, Conover, who was a passenger in his car killed in a June 24 accident.

Originally, Amburgey was charged with a second-degree felony in the aggravated vehicular homicide charge plus three charges involving driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, and for having a blood alcohol content level of .104, all first-degree misdemeanors.

According to Sidney Police, Vest was killed in the two-vehicle crash along state Route 47, near Wilson Health Hospital. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Shelby County Coroner.

According to police, Amburgey, was driving a 2007 Chevy Impala westbound on state Route 47 at 11:12 p.m. His vehicle struck a minivan, which was in the process of making a right turn from Royan Avenue onto state Route 47.

After striking the minivan, Amburgey’s vehicle hit the guardrail and came to rest along the right side of state Route 47. Vest was one of three occupants of the Impala.

The minivan was driven by Stephanie Dowty, 27, of Piqua, and contained three passengers.