County Record

Sheriff’s log

SUNDAY

-2:28 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of juveniles looking into windows at a residence in the 200 block of East North Street in Anna. The juveniles were also allegedly on the deck of the house.

SATURDAY

-11:41 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 8000 block of Mason Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:37 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 8000 block of Greenville road in Turtle Creek Township.

-10:18 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies are investigating a report of vandalism at a residence in the 10000 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

Fire, rescue

SUNDAY

-3:19 a.m.: fire. Russia Fire was dispatched to 1161 Redmond Road in Loramie Township for a car fire near a garage.

SATURDAY

-11:44 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Waterford Court in Jackson Township.

-7:15 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

-6:12 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Redbud Circle in Jackson Center.

-10:44 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Jackson Center Police were dispatched to the 300 block of North Main Street in Jackson Center.

-9:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 16000 block of Botkins Road in Dinsmore Township.

-5:54 a.m.: fire. Van Buren Township Fire was dispatched to 13280 White Feather Trail in Van Burn Township for a fire alarm.

FRIDAY

-11:35 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 100 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-7:48 p.m.: fire. Fort Loramie Fire was dispatched to Friemering and Loy roads for a large unknown type of fire.

-6:09 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 16000 block of state Route 274 in Dinsmore Township.

-4:56 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue was dispatched to the unit block of Sawmill Road in McLean Township.

-4:07 p.m.: fire. Botkins Fire was dispatched to the 105 mile marker of Interstate 75 north for a grass fire on the right side of the road.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher.

