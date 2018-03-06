Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-1:31 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township on the report of a suspicious female.

-11:28 a.m.: suspicious car. Deputies were dispatched to the 18000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report a suspicious person that was driving a white Toyota was going house to house knocking on doors.

-5:57 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township on the report a vehicle had gone off the road.

MONDAY

-8:26 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies were dispatched to Dorothy Love on Cisco Road in Clinton Township on the report suspicious people were in the parking lot looking into cars with flashlights.

-7:39 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Schmitmeyer Baker Road in McLean Township on the report of a one-vehicle rollover.

SUNDAY

-5:14 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report that there were 4 to 5 people on top of Lockington Dam in Washington Township with a couch.

-5:10 p.m.: assist other unit. Deputies were dispatched to mile-marker 102 on Interstate 75 north to assist the Ohio State Patrol with a vehicle search.

Village log

TUESDAY

-9:35 p.m.: suspicious car. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to Linker Road at Wones Road in Jackson Township on the report of a suspicious car.

MONDAY

-1:41 p.m.: threats or harassment. Botkins Police was dispatched to Botkins School on the report of threats or harassment.

SUNDAY

-6:20 p.m.: investigate complaint. Botkins Police was dispatched to North Main Street at West State Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of a crash.

Crashes

Zachary T. Gariety, 21, of 1290 Versailles Road, Russia, was cited for failure to control following a one-vehicle crash Friday at 4:43 p.m.

Gariety was northbound in the 1000 block of Kelch Road when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road. Gariety over-corrected and traveled off the left side of the road. The vehicle struck a concrete pillar and a section of chain line fence.

The vehicle continued off the roadway into a crop field. The vehicle then re-entered the roadway and the driver continued home to make the report.

His 2012 Toyota Tundra sustained moderate damage.

• Isaac Matthew Ambos, 16, of Sidney, was cited for failure to yield at a stop or yield sign following a two-vehicle crash Friday at 3:21 p.m.

Ambos was traveling north on Johnston-Slagle Road and was stopped at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Dingman Slagle Road. He started into the intersection and was struck by a vehicle driven by Kirtus James Bell, 28, of DeGraff, who was traveling west on Dingman Slagle Road with the right of way.

Neither driver, nor the passengers in the vehicles, Zach J. Ambos, 10, of Sidney, or Amanda L. Bell, 38, of DeGraff, were injured.

Ambos’ 1997 Dodge Avenger was disabled in the crash and towed from the scene. Bell’s 2017 Dodge Ram Pickup sustained moderate damage.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-3:53 p.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department and Police were dispatched to 300 West Main Street in Salem Township on the report of an illegal burn.

-6:08 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 400 block of West Pike Street in Jackson Township.

-12:46 a.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 1200 block of Knoop Johnston Road in Perry Township.

MONDAY

-7:28 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-9:25 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 700 block of East Mason Road in Franklin Township.

-7:56 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Police responded to the 200 block of Fairview Avenue in Anna.

-5:42 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 200 block of South Pike Street in Franklin Township.

-3 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 20000 block of Southland Road in Jackson Township.

SUNDAY

-3:53 p.m.: fire. Fletcher, Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments were dispatched to 851 Knoop Johnston Road in Orange Township on the report of a shed fire.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap and Melanie Speicher.