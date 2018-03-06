Police log

TUESDAY

-8:10 a.m.: warrant. Thomas E. Mullett, 38, of Lima was arrested on a warrant.

MONDAY

-5:16 p.m.: lost property. Carol Schrolucke, 67, of Prospect, Illinois, reported she lost her black men’s wallet in the Sidney area that contained her ID, $10 and several food bonus cards.

-1:45 p.m.: forgery. City Carryout on North Ohio Avenue reported receiving a fake $5 bill at the business.

-10:11 a.m.: domestic violence. Chloe I. Hess, 22, 304 N. Miami Ave., was arrested for domestic violence.

-6:16 a.m.: criminal damaging. Daniel B. Crusey, 52, 621 S Miami Ave., reported a window at the residence was damaged; loss set at $100.

SUNDAY

-7:20 p.m.: criminal damaging. Amber Rose McNutt, 22, of DeGraff, reported the rear passenger side window on her vehicle was damaged, and her teal Initial Outfitters purse, valued at $86, that contained $100, a Michael Cohen gray wallet, valued at $80, and several bank and personal cards, was stolen while parked at Apex Sports Zone on North Vandemark Road. Damage is set at $100.

-5:35 p.m.: theft. Chimeralyn White, 19, of DeForest, Wisconsin, reported the theft of her Samsung Galaxy S8+ cellphone with black OtterBox case, valued at $800, from Rolling Hills Skate on East Russell Road.

-1:29 p.m.: warrant. A 17-year-old male was arrested on a Montgomery County warrant.

-12:44 p.m.: failure to pay city taxes. Timothy Barnhart, 57, 1302 Hancock St., was served a summons for failure to pay city taxes.

-11:40 a.m.: theft. Tara M. Beaver, 40, of DeGraff, reported the past theft of her Assurance wireless cellphone, valued at $100, and a wallet containing $70 and her driver’s license, from 126 N. Ohio Ave.

-11:23 a.m.: criminal damaging. Michael Napier, 59, 204 Doorley Road, Apt. H, reported a criminal damaging had occurred in which three Fuzion tires, valued at $225, one Radial tire, valued at $46, and the front windshield on his vehicle were damaged.

SATURDAY

-6:15 p.m.: criminal damaging. Deelanea Ann Johnson, 41, 805 Broadway Ave., reported a neighbor slammed her screendoor and broke the hinge. Damage is set at $30.

-8:23 a.m.: warrant. Branten Lee Arnett, 18, at large, was arrested on a warrant.

FRIDAY

-4:35 p.m.: warrant. Danny Bryant 39, 415 Jefferson St., and Richard Winemiller, 37, 629 East Ave., were arrested on active warrants.

-3:58 p.m.: theft. Matthew Mathis, 31, 1502 Lindsey Road, reported the theft of two black Emcast fishing poles, valued at $160, and a white deep freezer, valued at $500.

-8:19 a.m.: warrant. Alan M. Ott 19, 332 N. West Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-2:37 a.m.: criminal damaging. William Goheen 26, 731 N. Ohio Ave., reported his chain-link fence, valued at $200, was damaged. He also reported finding a set of keys at the location.

Crashes

Harold Deal, 73, 1130 Hawthorne Drive, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Monday at 11:24 a.m.

Deal was traveling northbound on Main Avenue at Poplar Street when he attempted to change lanes from the right lane into the left lane and struck the northbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Sharon Ross, 57, 1650 Schenk Road.

Sidney Fire responded to the scene.

• Zackary Schroer, 23, of Wapakoneta, was cited for an unsecured load after a crash on Saturday at 4:11 p.m.

Schroer was pulling a Pony Express Trailer with no Ohio registration eastbound in the right lane over the Interstate 75 overpass on Russell Road when his vehicle became detached from the trailer. The trailer then rolled over the shoulder of the road, into the yard and driveway of 1377 W. Russell Road and struck the property’s mailbox. It then continuing into the yard of 1375 W. Russell Road and struck an SVP 2160 trailer that was parked in the driveway, causing the SVP trailer to flip on its left side. Both trailers came to a stop in the driveway and grass of 1375 W. Russell Road.

The owner of the mailbox is Ellinor Rose, 1377 W. Russell Road.

The owner of the SVP 2160 trailer is Anita Nelson, 1375 W. Russell Road.

• Allen Maidon, 49, of Lima, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:46 p.m.

Maidon was traveling southbound in the far, right lane of North Ohio Avenue when he attempted to change lanes and turn left onto Shelby Street, but struck the southbound vehicle in the left lane that was driven by Karen Smith, 56, 191 Brown Road.

• Andrew Jackson, 47, 101 S. Pomeroy Ave., was arrested for driving under the influence and drug abuse and was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Saturday 1:52 p.m.

Jackson was traveling eastbound on Railroad Street and when he attempted to turn left into the alley by 520 Railroad St., missed the alley and turned into the yard. He then backed up and drove in reverse westbound on Railroad Street. Then Jackson then began to travel east on Railroad Street, went off the road, struck a utility pole, and then went off the south side of the roadway into the grass, and caused damage to the yard. Jackson then backed-up across the roadway and hit a tree before coming to a stop and blocking the roadway.

• Codey Sharp, 23, 219 N. Highland Ave., was arrested for OVI and was cited with failure to control after two-vehicle crash on Friday at 6:54 p.m.

Sharp was traveling northbound on Oak Avenue when he struck the rear of a vehicle stopped on the side of the road in front of 524 Oak Ave., which was far enough off the roadway for other vehicles to pass. According to the police report, Sharp’s vehicle pushed the other vehicle about 50 feet into the southbound lane of travel on Oak Avenue.

Sharp then fled the scene northbound on Oak Avenue at a high rate of speed before running a stop sign at Park Street and Oak Avenue. Police located and arrested Sharp a short time later.

The other vehicle is owned by Sara Conrad, 810 Foraker Ave.

Sidney Fire responded to the scene. One of Sharp’s passengers, Mike Huckabone, 26, 104 S. Pomeroy Ave., was transported to Wilson Health.

• Keith Wuebker, 30, of Russia, was cited with assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 3:33 p.m.

Wuebker was traveling eastbound near 2221 State Route 47 West when he did not stop in time and rear-ended the stopped vehicle in front of him that was driven by Regina Elson, 42, 7243 State Route 47, West.

• Alisha Hiles, 29, 1121 Hilltop Ave., Apt. A, was cited with right of way at private drive following a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 1:22 p.m.

Hiles had pulled from a Wilson Health driveway exit on Michigan Street, headed north, when she failed to see and struck the left, rear side of the westbound vehicle on Michigan Street that was driven by Mya Henderson, 16, of Sidney.

Henderson and her two 17-year-old passengers, Skylar Parker, and Alissa Christian, both of Sidney, were transported by Sidney Rescue to Wilson Health.

• Mary Baker, 52, of Minster, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Friday at 8:17 a.m.

Baker was stopped facing the south on state Route 29 at the light at the intersection of North Street when she entered the intersection on a red light and struck the right, front of the westbound vehicle on North Street driven by Jeffrey Caudill, 59, 314 W. Main St.

• Cameron Alexander, 23, 331 Sycamore Ave., was cited with failure to control after a crash on Friday at 2:12 a.m.

Alexander was traveling westbound on state Route 47 when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a guardrail, and then went off the roadway to the left before coming to a stop against a tree near the Royan Avenue intersection.

Alexander and passenger, Katie Gold, 28, 838 Fielding Drive, were transported by Sidney Fire to Wilson Health.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:42 to 6:44 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

MONDAY

-11:24 a.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-7:14 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to confirm an extinguished fire. Nothing was found upon arrival.

-5:54 a.m. to 11:07 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to six calls.

SUNDAY

-4:19 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters conducted an open burn investigation.

-3:51 to 6:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to two possible fire alarms. Both were canceled en route.

-7:16 a.m.: service call. Firefighters responded on a public assist call.

-3:11 a.m. to 5:21 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

SATURDAY

-4:41 p.m.: carbon monoxide. Firefighters conducted a carbon monoxide investigation; nothing was found.

-11:36 a.m.: assist. Medics responded to assist the police department; EMS was not needed.

-10:46 a.m. to 10:58 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

FRIDAY

-6:54 p.m.: crash. Crews responded to an automobile crash.

-2:39 to 10:30 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-2:34 p.m.: RV fire. Crews responded on the report of an RV fire, which was confined to the engine compartment. The loss amount is set at $1,500.

-1:22 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

