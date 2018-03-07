Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-1:20 p.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 1372 S. Kuther Road in Clinton Township on the report someone ran over bushes at the residence.

-9:55 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies were dispatched to 3205 Red Feather Road in Washington Township on the report of vandalism.

–9:34 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

TUESDAY

–9:23 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Wilson Health on Michigan Street in Clinton Township.

–6:49 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at the Sheriff’s Office on Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

–5:24 p.m.: investigate complaint. Port Jefferson Police investigated a complaint about missing prescriptions in the mail at 535 E. Main St. in Salem Township.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-9 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue, Fire and Police responded to the 12500 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-7:41 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

TUESDAY

-3:24 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 18000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.