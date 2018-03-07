Police log

TUESDAY

-8:47 p.m.: domestic violence. A warrant was issued for Dyllan Wayne Current, 24, 409 Jefferson St., for domestic violence.

-8:01 p.m.: burglary. Laura E. Denney, 51, 621 S. Miami Ave., reported someone she knows stole $100 and damaged a glass window to her residence. Damage is set at $50.

-6:28 p.m.: criminal damaging. Scotty DeWayne Branscum, 32, 741 Broadway Ave., reported the passenger window on his vehicle was damaged and a Sony stereo head-unit was stolen, which was valued at $50. Damage is set at $500.

-5:50 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Makeda N. Nuruddin, 19, 1184 Hazelnut Ave., was arrested for disorderly conduct.

-5:27 p.m.: theft. Yvonne Moss, 84, 331 West Ave. Apt. 2, reported the theft of $650 from her residence.

-4:32 p.m.: warrant. Brooke D. Young, 33, 220 E. Clay St., was arrested on an active warrant.

-2 p.m.: possession of drugs. William Benton Gillespie, 22, of Piqua, was arrested for possessing drugs, and Logan W. Thompson, 22, of Piqua, was arrested for tampering with evidence.

-12:13 p.m.: domestic violence. Jeromy J. Miller, 42, 107 N. Wilkinson Ave., was arrested for domestic violence and drug abuse.

-9:18 a.m.: found property. A brown wallet containing a driver’s license and miscellaneous paperwork belonging to Ronald Kennedy, at large, was found at Sixth Avenue and Sandlewood Place and was turned into the police department.

MONDAY

-3:18 p.m.: theft. Sarah J. Dean, 37, 10947 Commanche Drive, reported the theft of an Amazon Kindle Fire, valued at $100, a pair of glasses, valued at $50, a Crown Royal bag of change, valued at $50, three vape juice bottles, valued at $25, and two vape pens, valued at $50, from 110 E. Poplar St.

Crashes

Bradley Stout, 38, 233 Vandemark Road, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:06 p.m.

Stout was backing out of his residence’s private drive on Vandemark Road when he backed into the northbound vehicle on Vandemark Road that was driven by Bryan Yinger, 66, of Maplewood.

• Michael Fain, 60, 236 Jefferson St., Apt. 1, was cited with right of way at private drive after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 7:21 a.m.

Fain was turning left out of the Burger King parking lot onto Vandemark Road when he failed to yield and pulled in front of the northbound vehicle on Vandemark Road that was driven by Sean Trabue, 27, 1110 Jon Ave., causing a collision.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-12:05 to 10:46 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

TUESDAY

-7:44 p.m.: car fire. Crews responded to the report of a car fire.

-7:21 p.m.: open burn. Firefighters were dispatched on the report of an open burn. The call was cancelled en route.

-12:45 p.m. assist. Crews responded to assist the police department.

-12:08 p.m.: grass fire. Firefighters responded to the report of a grass fire.

-7:31 a.m. to 10:32 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to 13 calls.

-7:26 a.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a false fire alarm.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

