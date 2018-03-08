Police log

WEDNESDAY

-7:48 p.m.: domestic violence. Triniti G. Bundy, 39, 349 Maple St., was arrested for domestic violence and resisting arrest.

-5:26 p.m.: vehicle trespass. Stephanie Moyer, 35, of Celina, reported someone entered her vehicle that was parked at 101 S. Ohio Ave.

-4:46 p.m.: warrant. Edwin L. Wilson, 43, 327 Linden Ave., was arrested on a warrant.

-4:22 p.m.: theft. Timothy A. Wood, 56, 227 N. Main Ave. Apt. C, reported the theft of two personal checks and $730 by someone he knows.

-4:19 p.m.: theft. Aaron J. Young, 28, 204 W. South St., reported the theft of a black and pink Mongoose bicycle, valued at $150, from his residence.

-3:11 p.m.: forgery. Police are investigating the report made by VP Racing Fuels on Michigan Street that two counterfeit $20 bills were passed at the business.

-3:22 p.m.: warrant. Masin Richey, 19, 317 Buckeye Ave., was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

-12:47 p.m.: theft. Bryan A. Fisher, 42, of Piqua, reported the theft of an enclosed cargo Haul trailer with Ohio tags, valued at $4,000, from 720 S. Vandemark Road.

-12:33 p.m.: vehicle trespass. A juvenile was found in the vehicle, without permission, that is owned by Ashely Marie Hurley, 28, 121 W. Poplar St., after police responded to a report that a male was checking vehicle doors in the apartment parking lot on West Poplar Street and West Avenue.

-11:18 a.m.: warrant. Angel M. Grimes, 36, of Wapakoneta, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:11 a.m.: vehicle trespass. Malinda E. Miller, 56, 13780 Fort Loramie Swanders Road, reported someone had rummaged through her vehicle.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-1:45 to 4:21 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

WEDNESDAY

-6:48 p.m.: fire. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm that was cancelled en route.

-4:05 to 8:40 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to three calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

