Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:59 p.m.: tree down. Deputies responded to 1405 Patterson Halpin Road in Washington Township on the report a tree was leaning over the road.

-10:36 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 9604 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township on the report of a theft from the mailbox.

-10:01 a.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to 10824 Little Turtle Way in Washington Township on the report a two-vehicle crash.

-7:46 a.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies were dispatched to the 8000 block of Houston Road in Washington Township on the report a vehicle was in a ditch.

WEDNESDAY

-9:15 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 17451 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township on the report of threats and harassment.

-9:05 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to 19755 Herring Road in Salem Township on the report of the theft of a shotgun.

-5:01 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of South Mill Street in Dinsmore Township on the report of threats or harassment.

-3:25 p.m.: burglary. Deputies responded to 2788 Miami River Road in Orange Township on the report someone possibly broke into the house.

-11:12 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Two 14-year-old males were charged with disorderly conduct and juvenile delinquency after deputies responded to a fight at the Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

Village log

THURSDAY

-7:54 a.m.: assist other unit. Anna Police was dispatched to assist another unit at mile-marker 99 on Interstate 75 south in Franklin Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-10:36 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 11800 block of Fair Road in Washington Township.

WEDNESDAY

-7:16 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 400 block of West State Street in Dinsmore Township.

-6:46 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 3500 block of County Road 25A in Franklin Township.

-3:55 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 11200 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

