Police log

FRIDAY

-8:48 a.m.: warrant. Dyllan Current, 24, 409 Jefferson St., was arrested on a warrant.

THURSDAY

-6:45 p.m.: warrant. Alexander Sasha Crusey, 22, at large, was arrested on two warrants.

-3:20 p.m.: warrant. Jessica Casey, 28, 515 Culvert St., was arrested on a warrant.

-2:41 p.m.: warrant. Pages L. Smith, 47, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant.

-12:59 p.m.: warrant. Christopher Reynolds, 37, 219 ½ E. Court St., was arrested on an active Champaign County warrant.

-12:12 p.m.: lost property. Judith K. Schoffner, 65, 860 Crescent Drive, reported she lost her driver’s license.

TUESDAY

-11:09 p.m.: theft. Jordan Allen Mabes, 286, 1437 Children’s Home Road, reported his 2002 Honda 4S was taken without permission and his Fifth Third Bank card was stolen. The vehicle was recovered later in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-10:21 a.m.: fire alarm. Firefighters responded to a fire alarm that was accidentally set.

THURSDAY

-9:24 p.m.: crash. Firefighters responded to an automobile crash.

-9:31 a.m. to 10:20 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls. One call was for the mutual aid of Piqua, but it was cancelled en route.

-8:05 a.m.: crash. Medics responded to an automobile crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

