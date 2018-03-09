Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-9:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the County Road 25A and Miami Shelby Road in Orange Township on the report a vehicle crashed into a pole.

-6:36 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint about multiple cars up and down the roadway in the 18000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Salem Township.

Village log

FRIDAY

-12:45 p.m.: suspicious person. Jackson Center Police and Deputies were dispatched to the 18800 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township on the report of a suspicious person.

-9:59 a.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at 210 N. Main St. in Jackson Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-9:22 p.m.: property damage crash. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and Deputies were dispatched to the 3000 block of North Kuther Road in Clinton Township on the report a one-vehicle crash.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

