Police log

SUNDAY

-1:47 p.m.: burglary. Bonnie Lue Hammons, 50, 128 Pike St., reported the theft of her 40-inch LG smart TV, valued at $400, from her residence.

Crashes

Diane Bender, 71, 693 Norwood Drive, was cited with obedience to traffic control devices after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:25 p.m.

Bender was traveling southbound on Broadway Avenue when she failed to obey the traffic control director to stop, who was directing traffic for the school zone, and struck the side of a vehicle making a right-hand turn onto Broadway Avenue from Belmont Street.

The other vehicle was driven by Lori Hanson, 42, 136 Village Green Drive.

• Teresa Cantrell, 50, 208 Robb St., was cited assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:10 a.m.

Cantrell was traveling northbound on Old Vandemark Road when she struck the rear of the vehicle in front of her that was stopped at the stop sign at Michigan Street after it began to proceed forward but then had stopped again.

The other vehicle was driven by John Posada, 66, 2805 Wapakoneta Drive., Lot 33.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:51 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-4:56 to 10:04 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to two calls.

-4:32 p.m.: grass fire. Firefighters responded to 1789 County Road 25A on the report of a grass/brush fire.

-4:08 to 8:42 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to the report of two automobile crashes; one was cancelled en route.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

