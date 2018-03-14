Sheriff’s log

WEDNESDAY

-7:38 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a complaint at Sidney Middle School on Fair Road.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-1:24 p.m.: suspicious car. Jackson Center Police was dispatched to 310 Davis Street in Jackson Township on the report a fence was damaged.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:52 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 5800 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-2:05 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue and Police responded to the 12200 block of state Route 362 in McLean Township.

-12:16 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 20200 block of Linker Road in Jackson Township.

-10:47 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-8:12 a.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 10800 block of Cisco Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-7:52 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire Department and Anna Rescue responded to the 12800 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Van Buren Township.

-6:03 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 2600 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Washington Township.

TUESDAY

-10:12 p.m.: crash. Houston Rescue and Fire and Deputies responded to the 1000 block of state Route 48 in Loramie Township on the report of a crash with injuries.

-10:05 p.m.: medical. Deputies and Sidney Fire responded to the 500 block of Gearhart Road in Clinton Township.

-4:04 p.m.: crash. Anna Rescue, Sidney Fire and Deputies responded to County Road 25A at Mason Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries.