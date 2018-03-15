Police log

THURSDAY

-12:43 a.m.: criminal damaging. Jesse Shay Goodfellow, 29, 509 S. Miami Ave., reported someone damaged two single pane glass windows, valued at $50, and a double pane door glass, valued at $50, on the rear of his residence.

WEDNESDAY

-11:39 p.m.: drug abuse. Sonja M. Smith, 32, 708 S. Ohio Ave., was served a summons for drug abuse.

-1:28 p.m.: warrant. Miranda L. Temple, 23, of Celina, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:03 a.m.: unruly juvenile. Two female juveniles and one male juvenile were arrested for being unruly.

Crashes

Vernon Peacock, 66, 1001 Fourth Ave., Lot 62, was cited with improper lane change after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 10:21 a.m.

Peacock was traveling eastbound on West Russell Road in the right lane when he attempted to change lanes into the left lane and struck the eastbound vehicle in the left lane on West Russell Road that was driven by Chad Arkenberg, 35, of Fort Loramie.

• Rick Hymes, 55, 338 Linden Ave., was cited with failure to control after a one-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3 a.m.

Hymes was traveling northbound in the 500 block of Brooklyn Avenue when, according to the police report, a deer ran out in front of his vehicle, causing him to swerve to avoid a collision. This caused Hymes to lose control of his vehicle, go off the west side of the roadway and strike and damage a chain-link fence of the property owned by William West, of Bay Village.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-4:43 to 10:39 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-4:20 p.m.: odor. Firefighters conducted an odor investigation.

-2:20 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to the report of an automobile crash.

-1:33 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to the report of a gas leak on the street.

-8:01 a.m. to 9:28 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.