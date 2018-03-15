Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-1:02 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 1437 Children’s Home Road in Orange Township on a report of the theft of money.

WEDNESDAY

-6:47 p.m.: theft. Deputies were dispatched to 1051 Knoop Johnson Road in Orange Township on a report of the theft of a credit card.

-3:13 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies were dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Village log

WEDNESDAY

-3:28 p.m.: investigate complaint. Jackson Center Police investigated a complaint at Jackson Center Schools on Linden Street.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-12:16 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 10900 block of Commanche Drive in Washington Township.

-9:12 a.m.: medical. Van Buren Township Fire Department and Minster Life Squad responded to the 13100 block of Luthman Road in Van Buren Township.

-3:43 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 200 block of South Main Street in Dinsmore Township.

-12:31 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to the 500 block of East State Street in Dinsmore Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:52 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 12500 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-7:03 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 4300 block of Russia Versailles Road in Loramie Township.

-6:03 p.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Cross Trail in Washington Township.

-5:40 p.m.: medical. Perry Port Salem Rescue responded to the 7600 block of Tawawa Maplewood Road in Perry Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.