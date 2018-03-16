Police log

FRIDAY

-4:39 a.m.: warrant. Suzzana Epley, 48, 1916 Fair Oaks Drive, was arrested on a warrant out of Miami County.

THURSDAY

-4:14 p.m.: found property. Tony Lewis, 47, 1942 Fair Oaks Drive, reported a bike was found in the area of his residence. The bike was placed in the police department evidence garage.

-1:25 p.m.: found property. Justin Fout, 35, 2011 Michigan St., reported found property at his residence.

Crashes

Jennifer Martin, 42, 315 S. Main St., reported a hit-and-run after a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, March 1, at 5:19 p.m.

Martin was stopped for the traffic light on Court Street at Ohio Avenue when a green Jeep, driven by an unknown person, failed to slow down and struck Martin in the rear of her vehicle.

The green Jeep then backed up and fled the area southbound on Ohio Avenue.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6:21 to 9:44 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to two medical calls.

THURSDAY

-10:56 p.m.: fire alarm. Crews responded to a fire alarm due to a broken hot water line.

-3:57 to 9:57 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two medical calls.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

