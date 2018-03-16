Sheriff’s log

FRIDAY

-11:25 a.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies were dispatched to the Shelby County Courthouse, located at 100 E. Court St., in Clinton Township, to investigate a complaint.

-7:23 a.m.: hit-skip crash. Deputies were dispatched to 16 Elm St., in McLean Township, on the report of a hit-skip crash.

Village log

THURSDAY

-8:56 p.m.: burglary. Jackson Center Police and deputies were dispatched to 610 E. Pike St., in Jackson Township, on the report of a burglary.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-6:12 a.m.: fire. Port Jefferson Fire Department responded to the 16000 block of Mason Road, in Salem Township, on the report of a fire alarm.

THURSDAY

-4:31 p.m.: fire. Maplewood Fire and Rescue responded to the 20000 block of state Route 47, in Salem Township, on the report of a fire.

Compiled by Aimee Hancock.

