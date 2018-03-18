Lima campus plans job, internship fair

LIMA — Students and other job seekers will be able to access approximately 100 area employers seeking qualified candidates to fill entry level through career positions, as well as internships and educational/training opportunities at the Spring 2018 Lima Campus Job and Internship Fair.

The Ohio State University at Lima and Rhodes State College have again teamed up to host this annual event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, March 22, 2018, in the Cook Hall Gymnasium.

Although the focus will be on Lima campus students and alumni, the event is free and open to the public.

Organizations participating in this event have the opportunity to meet qualified individuals for internships, summer, temporary, part-time or full-time employment, as well as showcasing their company’s products and services in a central location.

A wide array of businesses and organizations from industry, healthcare, education, and a multitude of professional companies are represented at the campus fair each year. Those planning to attend are encouraged to bring copies of their professional resume and cover letters and dress for the potential of interviewing the day of the event.

Organizers anticipate nearly 100 participating employers, ranging from organizations with plans to hire on the spot to others looking to make career connections with potential attendees.