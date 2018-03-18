A message of hope

On March 14, students at Sidney Middle School in grades 5 through 8 placed a personalized message of “Hope to stop violence” on construction paper links. The messages were linked together to symbolize all their hopes coming together to stop the violence.

On March 14, students at Sidney Middle School in grades 5 through 8 placed a personalized message of “Hope to stop violence” on construction paper links. The messages were linked together to symbolize all their hopes coming together to stop the violence. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/03/web1_SMSKindness-copy.jpg On March 14, students at Sidney Middle School in grades 5 through 8 placed a personalized message of “Hope to stop violence” on construction paper links. The messages were linked together to symbolize all their hopes coming together to stop the violence. Courtesy photo