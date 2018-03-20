Rhodes State offers free mfg. training

LIMA — The West Central Ohio Manufacturing Consortium (WCOMC) will offer Basic Manufacturing Pathway classes April 9 through June 13 at the Bradfield Community Center, 550 S. Collett Street, Lima.

This free, 10-week class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

This class offers hands-on training in integrated systems troubleshooting, quality, continuous improvement, basic math and measurement and safety. The course covers workplace or “soft” skills in areas including communication and teamwork. The course also includes resume writing and financial aid application for students pursuing additional training.

Students enrolled in this course will take National Career Readiness Certification (NCRC) assessments at no cost, thanks to a grant obtained by Rhodes State College. The ACT NCRC is based on ACT WorkKeys research-based work skills assessments. To earn an ACT NCRC, an examinee must successfully complete three ACT WorkKeys assessments: Applied Mathematics, Locating Information, and Reading for Information.

“Completion of this course can get a person started on a pathway toward a manufacturing career,” said WCOMC Director Doug Durliat. “Students who have earned the certification through this program have successfully attained employment with manufacturers shortly after completion.”

Students who achieve certification will also receive information about local job openings and other certifications and degrees in the WCOMC Pathway program.

Interested persons may register by calling the WCOMC at 419-995-8353 by April 6.