STEM scholarship seeks applicants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Mary E. Geyer Foundation has announced a STEM scholarship for women graduates of Botkins High School.

The foundation will award a $2,000 tuition scholarship for the 2018-2019 academic year.

Eligible applicants will be female graduates of Botkins High School who are rising second-, third- or fourth-year undergraduates or master’s or doctoral candidates and full-time students in good standing at a reputable, four-year university or college. They must be majoring in scie3nce, technology, engineering or math and have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Completed application forms, FAFSA and FAFSA4caster results and transcripts must be received by June 1. Application forms are available at http://maryegeyerfoundationinc.org/scholarship-application_usa_2018/.

For information, email scholarships@maryegeyerfoundationinc.org.

The foundation, a public charity corporation, was established in 2015 to honor the legacy of Mary E. Geyer (King), Botkins High School graduate, class of ‘68.