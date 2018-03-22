Students look at World in Motion

FORT LORAMIE — The Fort Loramie fifth-graders recently completed the World in Motion program, sponsored by Honda of America.

The program was developed by the Society of Automotive Engineers to provide classroom experiments for the application of math and science principles.

In late February and early March, four Honda engineers, Janet Siegel, Greg Timmerman, Greg Rethman and Brett Quinter, visited the school’s fifth-grade science classroom to reinforce the concepts of friction, gravity, resistance and potential and kinetic energy. They provided hands-on experiences and encouraged students to take risks in developing the most efficient milk carton car. During their fourth and final visit, the annual Milk Carton Derby took place in the school cafeteria.

Winning first place in the derby was team Boat Mobile (Nicholas Barhorst, Ty Kemper and Korigan Ransdell). Fort Loramie Flyers (Mylee Shatto, Megan Gigandet, Laney Barhorst and Ariel Heitkamp) won second place honors. Third place trophies were given to the members of Speed Demon (Gavin Berkey, Deanna Rodeheffer and Emma Quinter).

Best Car Design was awarded to Derby Dozer (Jared Baker, Beau Schafer and Carter Gasson), while Best Named Car went to The Dock of the Future (Luke Holthaus, Isaac Holthaus and Ashton Wray).

Ty Kemper, Nicholas Barhorst and Korigan Ransdell, Fort Loramie Local Schools fifth-graders, participate in a World of Motion program led by Honda engineers recently. Courtesy photo