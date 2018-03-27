Edison sets enrollment event

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host an enrollment event for new and returning students, April 7, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Piqua and Darke County campuses

It is designed to expedite the application and enrollment processes for summer classes that begin June 4 and fall classes that begin Aug. 27.

The portion of the enrollment event designated for new students will include a one-stop registration opportunity. Those in attendance will meet with advisers to design personalized education plans, register, enroll in classes, learn about the financial aid process, tour campus, complete orientation and enjoy breakfast.

New students will also be able to complete the assessments in reading, writing, and math. Students who have previously completed college math and English, or who have qualifying ACT or SAT scores, may not need to take the assessment test. Those new to Edison State are asked to arrive at 9 a.m.

Students who started pursuing education from Edison State but stopped attending before completing their degrees are also invited to attend. Returning students may arrive any time during the event to register for upcoming summer and fall semester classes, design personalized education plans, meet with advisers to discuss career and academic goals and enjoy breakfast.

To register, visit www.edisonohio.edu/enroll. For information, call 937-778-8600.