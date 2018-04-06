Brunner named Teen of Month

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club has named Melanie Brunner its April 2018 Teen of the Month.

Brunner is a senior at Lehman Catholic High School and ranks first in her class.

She is the daughter of John Brunner and Julie DeDominic, of Sidney.

Her academic activities, honors and awards include National Honor Society; Academia; Science Fair; Science Olympiad; Interact Club; Cavs for a Cure; Substance Abuse Advisory Committee; Ohio Energy Project; Pro-Life Guards; first honors; fifth in state Science Olympiad competition; Naval Science Award (office of Naval Research); and superior at local, district, and state science fairs.

Her extra-curricular, community activities, honors and awards include varsity tennis; softball; show choir; musical; Mass server; Mass lector; Mass choir; blood donor; Eucharistic minister; Buckeye Girls State; tennis varsity captain; Tennis Coach’s Award; Golden Racquet Academic Award; and NWCC Scholar-Athlete Award.

Brunner plans to attend Miami University or Indiana University to study biology on the pre-medical track and to attend medical school to become a doctor specializing in neurology.