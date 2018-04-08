White to speak at Lima fundraiser

LIMA — Tickets are now available for Ohio State Lima’s 2018 Spring for Scholarships event, which will welcome former OSU and NFL player William White.

White is also a 1984 graduate of Lima Senior High School. Spring for Scholarships is April 26, in the Cook Hall Gymnasium. Doors will open to ticket holders at 6:30 p.m.

Spring for Scholarships celebrates the students who have benefited from scholarship aid in the past and honors the tradition of being a Buckeye and paying it forward for the students of the future.

Ohio State Lima’s a capella group, Carmony, will perform, a variety of auctions and raffles of “OSU experience” packages will be available for bidding and food from local vendors will be provided for guests’ tasting pleasure. Ohio State Lima student ambassadors and scholarship recipients will be available throughout the evening to give first-hand testimony of how the funds raised during the Spring for Scholarships event have impacted their academic experience.

More information about the event and auction items is available at http://go.osu.edu/SFS2018.

To date, Spring for Scholarships has raised more than $385,000 in scholarship funds for students at Ohio State Lima.

Tickets are $75 each. The full ticket amount will benefit the Spring for Scholarships endowment fund at the Ohio State University at Lima. The deadline to purchase tickets is April 20, but space is limited, so early reservations are recommended. For tickets, call (419) 995-8215.