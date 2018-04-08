Grants for college students available

SIDNEY — As the college academic year draws to a close, area students are reminded to complete the Community Foundation of Shelby County scholarship application by May 21.

More than $61,000 in scholarships is available for college students. A few are also open to graduating high school seniors, but the majority of awards for seniors had an earlier deadline.

Scholarships for those living in Shelby County and other areas include the Dr. Edward and Anne Link scholarship for students in visual or performing arts or creative writing and the Law Student Assistance scholarship for students approaching their third year of law school. Majors in healthcare professions will find the William and Bonnie Swonger, Catherine Moloney and the new Betty Lee Riggs Hughes nursing scholarships, the Medical and Health Professions scholarship and the Heidi Norris scholarship for Respiratory Therapy students. The Kent Smith Scholarships will benefit up to 17 education majors who are approaching their sophomore year through their master’s degrees.

Fort Loramie alumni may apply for the James and Marcia Schulze scholarship for engineering majors and the Dorothy Meyer scholarship for education majors.

Fairlawn past graduates and school district residents may apply for the Robert and Thelma Sargeant scholarships.

Sidney graduates may apply for the Sidney High School Alumni and the Larry Hawkins Family scholarships.

Interested students should complete the Community Foundation’s combined application, found at www.commfoun.com. Each scholarship listed above may have additional eligibility criteria.

The application requests additional documents for most scholarships such as grade transcripts, FAFSA information and letters of recommendation. Students are encouraged to begin applying as soon as possible. For additional tips and information, go to www.commfoun.com.