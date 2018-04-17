BOE accepts Scheu’s resignation

SIDNEY — It was standing room only Monday night as administrators, teachers, parents and other community members watched and listened as the Sidney City Schools Board of Education accepted Superintendent John Scheu’s resignation.

After starting the meeting with a 30-minute executive session to discuss the employment of a staff member, the board accepted Scheu’s resignation.

“I would like to take a moment to thank Mr. Scheu for the incredible amount of time and energy he has given to the district … not only as our superintendent, but also as a principal, as a teacher and as a coach,” said Bob Smith, board president.

“Mr. Scheu has been instrumental in many of our successes,” said Smith. “For example, he was a leader in establishing and putting our current school security procedures in place, and he was an important part of the team which helped us lead our most recent successful levy.

“Under his guidance, the district became financially stable and started new offerings like the recently established latchkey program. Mr. Scheu took up the role of superintendent at a time when our district was in disarray and he helped put it back in order.

“I want to sincerely thank Mr. Scheu for everything he has done, and I wish him nothing but happiness and success going forward,” Smith concluded as the audience began clapping.

Scheu has served as superintendent of the district for seven years.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as superintendent for the past seven years,” said Scheu after the meeting. “Collectively, we have worked together to bring about many positive improvements in the school district. I feel the district is in much better shape now compared to seven years ago.”

Scheu’s resignation was unexpected when he set a copy of his letter to the board to the Sidney Daily News on Friday.

In his letter, Scheu said the district has excellent teachers and administrators who are often taken for granted.

“It is obvious to me that the board is clamoring for a change at the top as philosophically it is evident that my decisions and judgment are not in sync with the majority of the board, especially in personnel related items,” he wrote.

He also cited micromanaging issues that “continue non stop.”

This was the second time Scheu submitted his resignation to the board. The first time was in November 2015 when the resignation appeared on the agenda for the Nov. 16 meeting. The resignation was rescinded over the weekend and a revised agenda was received with the resignation removed.

Scheu’s resignation is effective July 31, 2018.

The board will hold a special meeting, Tuesday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m. They will meet in executive session and then consider the resignation of Tammy Drerup, director of special education.

Sidney City Schools Superintendent John Scheu, center, talks during a Sidney school board meeting, Monday, April 16.

By Melanie Speicher Mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

