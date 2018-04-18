Anna prom a Night on the Red Carpet

ANNA — Anna students will spend a Night on the Red Carpet at their high school prom, Saturday, April 21, in the Oaks Club at Shelby Oaks in Sidney.

The colors will be black, gold and red. Prom-goers will arrive from 6 to 7 p.m., enjoy a dinner of roast beef, baked chicken, mashed potatoes, buttered corn, tossed salad and cheesecake from 7 to 8 p.m. and a dance to music by GoodTime DJs from 8 to 11 p.m.

The prom king and queen will be crowned at 10:30 p.m.

King candidates are Cole Albers, son of Chris and Ron Albers; Wyatt Bensman, son of Heather and Dale Bensman; Austin Fogt, son of Victoria Linkmeyer and Doug Fogt; Travis Meyer, son of Lis and Phil Meyer; Noah Rioch, son of Julie and Bryan Rioch; and Josh Valentine, son of Nancy and Ray Valentine.

Queen candidates are Emily Albers, daughter of Sarah and Mike Albers; Carly Becker, daughter of Amy and Jason Becker; Savanna Manger, daughter of Rita and Kurt Manger; Mackensie Scully, daughter of Tracy and Chad Scully; Rachel Shoemaker, daughter of Sherry and Bill Shoemaker; and Paige Wiktorowski, daughter of Denise Wiktorowski and Don Wiktorowski.

An after-prom party will continue at the Minster Bowling Alley from 11:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.