NB dance headed Out of This World


NEW BREMEN — The 2018 New Bremen High School Junior Senior Prom is headed Out of This World.

That’s the theme for the student dance, Saturday, April 21, in the high school commons.

The promenade will begin at 8:30 p.m. in the high school gym. The dance will follow at 9 p.m. The king and queen will be crowned at the end of the promenade.

King candidates are Wyatt Puthoff, Zach Flaute, Levi Clem, Caleb Alig and Luke Vonderhaar.

Queen candidates are Paige Jones, Claire McClurg, Erica Ahlers, Celeste Kuck and Jane Homan.

