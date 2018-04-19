H-H BOE approves 77 to graduate

HOUSTON — The Hardin-Houston Local Schools Board of Education has approved 77 senior high school students for graduation.

The action came during the board’s regular meeting, April 16.

The board also accepted donations of $2,000 by Steve Knouff to support the junior high and high school band programs, $300 by Bill Clark, $300 by Joel Knouff and $375 by Jason Shaffer to support board scholaships; and $750 by Joel Knouff to support 2017 wages.

In other business, the board:

• Accepted resignations of Haley Slonkosky, the junior varsity volleyball coach, and Tiffany Kemp, junior high cheerleading adviser.

• Hired Jenni Paulus and Scott Bayless as summer school teachers; Alisha Eichhorn as a home tutor;, Haley Skonkosky as Title I Clear Creek tutor; Brent New, Sarah Humphreys, Zach Barlage, Donna Long and Haley Slonkosky as certified personnel; Michelle Garber as secretary; Carol Couchot and Belinda hoelscher as transportation aides; Karen Ballou, Donna Feight, Karen hardin, Belinda Hoelscher and Janis Ryan as cooks; Scott Branscum, Terry Graves-Thumma, Charles D. Reid, Carol Voorhees-Elliott, John F. Drapp and Louis Reindel as bus drivers; and Scott Branscum and Karen Hardin as custodians.

• Set June 4-8 as the dates of junion high scummer school classes at a rate of $50 per student.

• Approved volleyball camp for May 21-23, boys basketball camp for May 22-25, girls basketball camp for May 29-31 and baseball camp for June 4-6.

• Approved a service level agreement with the Westernn Ohio Computer Organization.

• Moved into executive session to consider the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee or the investigation of charges against the employee, official, licensee or student unless the employee, official, licensee or student requests a public hearing.

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

