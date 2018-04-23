Having fun while helping others

Hardin Elementary School recently held a spirit week in order to raise funds for Compassionate Care. The spirit week consisted of paying a $1 to: wear pajamas, buy pop at lunch, bring in sandwich bag of food to eat during class, and to wear a crazy hat. The week concluded with Kona Ice coming during student’s lunch. Student council is proud of the efforts that allowed us to raise $1,553.50 for Compassionate Care. Since the goal of $700 was met, one student was drawn to throw a pie in elementary school Principal Sara Roseberry’s face. Wyatt Larger was the lucky winner and got to throw a pie at Roseberry’s face.

Compassionate Care Executive Director Traci Milanese accepts a check donation for $1,553.50 from Hardin Elementary School student council officers Rusty Vondenhuevel, Katie Maier, Ella Crim and Reagan Steiner.